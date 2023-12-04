NATO director: ‘Prepare for bad news’ coming from Ukraine

(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has emphasized the need for Western support to Ukraine, acknowledging the lack of breakthroughs on the battlefield in recent months. In an interview with Germany's Das Erste TV channel, Stoltenberg expressed concern over the static nature of the frontlines in Ukraine but urged steadfast backing for the country in both good and challenging times.



While highlighting the difficulties of planning wars, Stoltenberg cautioned that the international community should be prepared for potentially unfavorable developments. Despite the lack of significant progress, he asserted the importance of standing by Ukraine. Stoltenberg pointed to the ongoing challenges faced by the Ukrainian military and urged increased efforts to ramp up munitions production, emphasizing its decisive role.



In a separate warning earlier this week, Stoltenberg drew attention to Moscow's alleged accumulation of missiles ahead of the winter, suggesting that Russian weapons manufacturers were operating "on a war footing." The NATO chief's statements underscore the complex and evolving dynamics of the conflict, with implications for the security landscape in Eastern Europe.



Addressing the issue of weapons production capacities, Stoltenberg acknowledged the time-consuming nature of the process and urged NATO member states to overcome the fragmentation of the European defense industry. He emphasized the necessity for closer collaboration and coordination to meet the urgent needs of Ukraine. Stoltenberg called on member states to prioritize collective interests over national concerns and work towards increasing supplies to address the critical shortfall in munitions.



As Ukraine grapples with military challenges and seeks international support, Stoltenberg's remarks highlight the broader geopolitical implications and the imperative for cohesive efforts to address the evolving security situation. The interview underscores the complex nature of warfare, emphasizing the need for sustained commitment and collaboration to navigate the complexities of the ongoing conflict





MENAFN04122023000045015687ID1107529876