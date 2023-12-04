Future of X appears increasingly uncertain after Musk’s verbal assault

(MENAFN) The future of the "X" platform, formerly known as Twitter, appears increasingly uncertain after Elon Musk's recent verbal assault on advertisers who chose to boycott the social network. Musk's aggressive comments, delivered during a public interview in New York, targeted advertisers attempting to pressure him through financial means. This outburst has sparked significant criticism and raised concerns about the platform's stability, prompting its owner, Elon Musk, to openly discuss the potential of shutting it down, a mere year after his acquisition.



The controversy stems from a series of major brands opting to suspend their advertising presence on "X." The initial wave of advertisers took this stance in August after Media Matters, a non-governmental organization combatting media misinformation, exposed advertisements by prominent companies alongside neo-Nazi content. Subsequently, more companies, including industry giants like Apple and Disney, joined the boycott in response to Musk's adoption of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory in a post that garnered widespread condemnation.



While the largest shareholder in the social network issued an apology for his controversial message during the Wednesday interview, Musk immediately followed with a vehement attack on the advertisers who chose to distance themselves from "X." This internal strife not only intensifies the platform's vulnerability but also underscores the challenging terrain social media platforms navigate, balancing the expectations of users, advertisers, and ethical considerations in an increasingly scrutinized digital landscape.

