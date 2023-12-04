Pentagon director claims US will ‘quadruple’ munition manufacturing

(MENAFN) In a notable development, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has revealed plans to quadruple the production of artillery shells, emphasizing the urgency prompted by Ukraine's increased demand amid its conflict with Russia. Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, Austin highlighted the impact of Ukraine's high expenditure on artillery, stating that it underscores the imperative to invest further in munitions.



Austin acknowledged the substantial rise in Pentagon spending on artillery shell production over the past few years, attributing the surge to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite significant military support from the United States and other Western backers, Kiev's counteroffensive has yet to yield significant gains on the ground.



During his address, the Pentagon chief stated, "Compared to the defense budget from just five years ago, we're putting nearly 50 percent more money into munitions." Austin went on to announce a significant escalation in production, asserting that "during this administration, America's production of artillery shells won't just increase, it won't just double, it will quadruple." However, specific figures regarding the scale of this increase were not disclosed.



Austin emphasized that the move to increase munitions production is part of the most ambitious modernization effort for the United States defense industrial base in nearly four decades. The Pentagon plans to allocate around USD50 billion to support this effort, with the aim of creating tens of thousands of jobs across more than 30 states.



As part of this modernization initiative, artillery shells will be produced in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas, according to Austin. He contended that this approach will not only bolster domestic prosperity but also enhance global security. The announcement comes in the context of heightened geopolitical tensions, and Austin's remarks signal a commitment to strengthening the United States military's capabilities and supporting the defense industry.



During a recent trip to Kiev, Austin unveiled a new USD100 million assistance package to Ukraine, including various caliber artillery shells. The move underscores the United States commitment to supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and aligns with broader efforts to bolster allies and partners in the face of evolving security challenges.



MENAFN04122023000045015687ID1107529874