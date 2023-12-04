Pentagon claims US war vessel gets assaulted

(MENAFN) In a concerning development, an American warship, identified as the USS Carney, along with multiple commercial vessels, reportedly came under attack in the Red Sea on Sunday, according to the Pentagon. The incident is believed to be the latest in a series of maritime attacks that have been occurring in the region, closely tied to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.



The Department of Defense released a statement, not immediately identifying the source of the attack. Shortly after, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they targeted two ships linked to Israel using a drone and a missile.



However, the rebels did not acknowledge intentionally targeting a United States Navy vessel.



The Pentagon issued a statement to the Associated Press, saying, "We're aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available." The statement did not detail any damage sustained by the USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.



Earlier on the same day, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations agency reported awareness of a drone attack in the Bab el-Mandeb strait of the Red Sea. The agency also noted that drones originating from Yemen were active in the area, and there were indications of a possible explosion.



The maritime attacks in the Red Sea come in the wake of escalating tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict, raising concerns about the potential for a wider regional conflict. In the past month, Houthi rebels seized a vehicle transport ship linked to Israel in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. The rebels have a history of firing ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israeli targets, and they have vowed to continue targeting Israeli vessels in the region.



As maritime incidents continue to unfold in the Middle East, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, recognizing the potential implications for regional stability and the safety of vital shipping routes. The USS Carney attack underscores the complexities and challenges of navigating geopolitical tensions in the strategic waterways of the Red Sea.



