France hosts nuclear energy exhibition, signaling comeback of nuclear power

(MENAFN) France recently hosted a nuclear energy exhibition, marking a significant shift in the discourse around nuclear power. This event, the first of its kind in nearly a decade, attracted considerable attention, contrasting with concerns two years ago when organizers feared potential disruptions by anti-nuclear protesters. This resurgence is evident in the current exhibition held on the outskirts of Paris, where Miss USA 2023, a nuclear engineering student, played a prominent role in showcasing the event. The exhibition featured displays of radiation-protective gloves and cutting-edge designs for small reactors, signaling a clear message that nuclear power is making a comeback.



With 56 reactors, France stands as a key player in European nuclear energy and aims to position itself at the forefront of the industry's revival. Sylvie Berman, former French ambassador to China and Russia and chair of the Paris expo, emphasized the end of a taboo era surrounding nuclear energy. The industry is gaining attention for its low-emission technology, notably at the ongoing Summit of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE, where a dedicated event spotlights nuclear energy for the first time.



The renewed interest in nuclear power reflects changing perspectives after years of decline and stagnation. This shift is influenced by growing concerns about climate change and last year's energy crisis triggered by the Russian-Ukrainian war, leading to Russia cutting off gas supplies to Europe. Even Japan, home to the Fukushima reactor disaster in 2011, has restarted decommissioned reactors, while other nations are contemplating the construction of new reactors. These developments provide additional reasons for optimism among nuclear energy suppliers.

