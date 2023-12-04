Goldman Sachs forecasts sooner-than-projected rate cut by ECB

(MENAFN) Goldman Sachs has put forth forecasts indicating the potential for a rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) to occur sooner than initially projected, with expectations pointing toward the second quarter of 2024. This prognostication follows the November inflation figure, which held steady at 2.4 percent, representing a significant slowdown from the pace recorded in August, more than halving the rate.



The forecasts from Goldman Sachs align with a growing sentiment among investors, who anticipate the commencement of interest rate cuts as early as April. This outlook contrasts with the repeated assurances from European Central officials emphasizing the imperative of maintaining interest rates at elevated levels to achieve the targeted inflation goal of 2 percent.



The current inflation rate, closely approaching the specified target, has opened the door to potential additional measures aimed at controlling inflation. This occurs against the backdrop of a series of interest rate hikes initiated in the summer of 2022. Despite these developments, ECB President Christine Lagarde remains steadfast in asserting that the central bank's decisions will be contingent on the latest data. She underscores the importance of preserving interest rates as a means to achieve established goals, affirming the flexibility of the ECB's approach based on evolving economic circumstances.

MENAFN04122023000045015682ID1107529825