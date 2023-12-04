Brent crude prices see 2.1 percent decline, WTI experiences 1.9 percent fall

(MENAFN) In a week marked by historical events in the oil sector, Brent crude prices took a notable hit, witnessing a 2.1 percent decline, while WTI experienced a 1.9 percent downturn over the past week. This downward trend is closely tied to the recent decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) to slash global production by 2.2 million barrels per day in the first quarter of the upcoming year.



Despite OPEC+'s commitment to reducing production, a report from the international oil company, Reg Zone, revealed that oil prices have continued to slide for the sixth consecutive week. The skepticism in the market was evident even after OPEC+ announced additional cuts amounting to 900,000 barrels per day for the following year. The markets remained in a state of confusion, reflecting concerns that extended beyond the announced production cuts.



The repercussions of OPEC+'s decision were manifested in the decline of oil prices, underscoring market apprehensions regarding the increasing global supplies. Of particular note is the potential threat of a surplus in the market during the first quarter of the upcoming year, given the rise in supplies outside the OPEC+ alliance. The situation is further complicated by Brazil's decision to join the OPEC+ cooperation pact next year without presently committing to production cuts.



The report anticipates that the first half of 2024 may witness a market deficit of approximately 400,000 barrels per day, providing a glimpse into the uncertainties and complexities that characterize the current state of the global oil market.

