Crab prices in Japan drop significantly due to substantial increase in imports from Russia

(MENAFN) A Japanese news agency reported on Saturday that the cost of crab meat in Japan has significantly dropped due to a substantial increase in imports from Russia. The main driver behind this surge is cited as the US embargo on purchasing Russian seafood.



Reportedly, Russian crab meat accounted for 68.8 percent of total Japanese imports in the first three quarters of the current year, compared to 64.8 percent and 5 percent during the same period in 2022 and 2021, respectively. During this timeframe, Japan imported crab meat valued at 35.8 billion yen (around USD244 million), with products worth 24.6 billion yen (USD167 million) originating from Russia.



Prices for Russian-caught snow crabs have dropped to approximately 2,000 yen (USD14) per kilogram in the Japanese wholesale market, reflecting a 33 percent decrease compared to the 2022 average. Canadian crab meat is priced at 1,800 yen per kilogram, while Norway's product costs around 1,900 yen per kilogram, marking significant declines of 32 percent and 51 percent, respectively, from last year's average prices. Russian-sourced red king crab is now sold at about 5,000 yen per kilogram, representing a 38 percent discount from the 2022 average.



Simultaneously, wholesale prices for domestically caught crab meat in Japan, considered more luxurious, range between 15,000 to 16,000 yen per kilogram, nearly 20 percent higher than they were last year.



“Consumers see domestic-caught crab as different product from imported crab, so we’re not seeing competition between them,” Media were told by a person with knowledge of the Japanese market.

MENAFN04122023000045015839ID1107529809