Enemy Shells 15 Settlements In Kharkiv Region In Past Day


12/4/2023 3:11:52 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports

"In the past day, about 15 settlements of Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire by the occupiers: Hraniv of Kharkiv district, Budarky of Chuhuiv district, Fykholivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Chuhunivka of Kupiansk district and others," Syniehubov said. According to him, no civilian casualties were reported.

Read also: Community in Dnipropetrovsk region comes under enemy attack

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka, the regions head added.

As Ukrinform reported, 3,500 residents remain in the liberated border town of Vovchansk where there is no gas supply.

