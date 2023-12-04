Two Civilians Killed As Russians Strike Kherson Region 117 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 3, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 117 times, killing two civilians and injuring eight more.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 117 attacks, firing 691 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, anti-tank guided weapons, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including three Shahed [UAVs]. The enemy fired 43 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

Enemy shells 15 settlements inregion in past day

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods. Medical institutions and an administrative building in Kherson, a research institution and an engineering building in Kherson district, shops in Beryslav district were hit.

Two civilians were killed and another eight were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of December 4, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 18 enemy Shahed UAVs and one Kh-59 guided missile.