Registration Of Empty Trucks At Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów Checkpoint Begins

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, registration of empty heavy trucks exiting Ukraine has begun.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"As of the morning of December 4, at the Uhryniv checkpoint, border guards have registered 30 heavy vehicles exiting Ukraine, with a total authorized weight of more than 7.5 tonnes," the report says.

Ukrainian ambassador to Poland: No grounds for further border blockade

Trucks enter the checkpoint in the order of the general queue.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Polish border would be unlocked for empty trucks exiting Ukraine, with a daily capacity of more than 100 trucks.