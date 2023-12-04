Enemy Shells Zaporizhzhia Region 158 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, December 3, Russian troops struck 158 times at 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The occupants hit Novodarivka with an aircraft shell, fired at Malynivka with MLRS, and attacked Zaliznychne, Hulyaipole, Robotyne, Malynivka, Novopavlivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Mali Shcherbaky with 30 drones," he said.

There were 126 artillery shells on the territory of frontline towns and villages, including Robotyne, Levadne, Poltavka, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Pyatykhatky, Kamianske, Stepove and Plavni.

There were two reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

As reported, the enemy fired at 19 localities yesterday. 86 attacks were made.