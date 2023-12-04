-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uzbekistan, ADB Discuss Dev't Of Comprehensive Cooperation


12/4/2023 3:11:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Uzbekistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed the implementation of new projects in the number of fields, Trend reports.

The announcement came after a meeting between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance and a delegation from the ADB's representative office in Uzbekistan.

Parties reviewed the implementation of joint projects and the selection of key areas of collaboration for the coming years in accordance with Uzbekistan's 2030 development strategy during the meeting.

Participants also discussed creating favorable conditions for public-private partnership projects in Uzbekistan to support high-quality infrastructure and services, the development of a green economy and financial markets, and promising projects to support the country's microfinance and energy sectors.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan accounts for 17 percent of Asian Development Bank projects in the Central and Western Asian areas, placing it second in the region on this criteria.

As of 10 months of 2023, Uzbekistan has entered into agreements with ADB for 25 projects totaling approximately $3.5 billion.

MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107529785

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search