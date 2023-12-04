Uzbekistan, ADB Discuss Dev't Of Comprehensive Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Uzbekistan
and Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed the implementation of
new projects in the number of fields, Trend reports.
The announcement came after a meeting between Uzbekistan's
Ministry of Economy and Finance and a delegation from the ADB's
representative office in Uzbekistan.
Parties reviewed the implementation of joint projects and the
selection of key areas of collaboration for the coming years in
accordance with Uzbekistan's 2030 development strategy during the
meeting.
Participants also discussed creating favorable conditions for
public-private partnership projects in Uzbekistan to support
high-quality infrastructure and services, the development of a
green economy and financial markets, and promising projects to
support the country's microfinance and energy sectors.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan accounts for 17 percent of Asian
Development Bank projects in the Central and Western Asian areas,
placing it second in the region on this criteria.
As of 10 months of 2023, Uzbekistan has entered into agreements
with ADB for 25 projects totaling approximately $3.5 billion.
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107529785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.