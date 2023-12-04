Azerbaijan Starts Using Domestically Built Mine Clearance Vehicles - ANAMA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan has
started using domestically produced demining machines that detect
anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, Deputy Director of the
Department of Education, International and Public Relations of
ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) Farhad Isayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a round table on "Protection of the rights of
persons with disabilities and mine victims in Azerbaijan."
Farhad Isayev, speaking on the necessity of public education,
stated that awareness-raising events on the dangers of mines are
held on a regular basis.
"To date, the relevant ANAMA department has conducted mine
awareness activities for 445,232 people and distributed over
150,000 printed materials." "In hazardous areas, a total of 925
warning signs have been installed," Isayev stated.
