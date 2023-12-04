-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Starts Using Domestically Built Mine Clearance Vehicles - ANAMA


12/4/2023 3:11:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan has started using domestically produced demining machines that detect anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, Deputy Director of the Department of Education, International and Public Relations of ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) Farhad Isayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a round table on "Protection of the rights of persons with disabilities and mine victims in Azerbaijan."

Farhad Isayev, speaking on the necessity of public education, stated that awareness-raising events on the dangers of mines are held on a regular basis.

"To date, the relevant ANAMA department has conducted mine awareness activities for 445,232 people and distributed over 150,000 printed materials." "In hazardous areas, a total of 925 warning signs have been installed," Isayev stated.

Will be updated

MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107529784

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search