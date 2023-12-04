Armenian Booby Traps In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Mostly Targeted Civilians - ANAMA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Most of Armenia-
set explosive traps and devices, along with mines, found in the
Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation,
targeted civilians, Deputy Director of the Department of
Education, International and Public Relations at ANAMA (Azerbaijan
National Agency for Mine Action) Farhad Isayev said, Trend reports.
Isayev made the remark during a round table discussion titled
"Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Mine
Victims in Azerbaijan."
"In the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian
occupation, 147,988 hectares are highly contaminated, and 675,570
hectares - moderately contaminated with mines and unexploded
ordnance," the official said.
"Among the explosive devices discovered were mines manufactured
in Armenia in 2021. Armenian illegal armed groups transported them
to Azerbaijani territory," the agency's spokesperson noted.
