Kyrgyzstan Signs Mou With Masdar And EDF For Renewable Energy Investment

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 4. A trilateral
Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of
Energy of Kyrgyzstan and the companies Masdar and Électricité de
France (EDF) during President Sadyr Zhaparov's working visit to the
UAE, Trend reports.
The goal of this memorandum is to encourage enterprises to
engage in hydroelectricity projects and renewable energy sources in
Kyrgyzstan, with a total capacity of up to 3600 MW.
Zhaparov expressed optimism that practical implementation will
begin soon. He highlighted Kyrgyzstan's commitment to providing all
required to ensure high-quality execution of the requirements of
the memorandum.
Furthermore, the president asked gathering participants to pay
special attention to the country's hydropower potential, which is
presently only used to roughly 13 percent of its capacity. He
emphasized Kyrgyzstan's unwavering commitment to establishing a
'green economy.'
In turn, Masdar company executives emphasized the significance
of the project being carried out in Kyrgyzstan under the signed
deal. They noted the development of a solar power station in the
Issyk-Kul region and pledged to use their experience to help
Kyrgyzstan achieve its clean energy goals.
