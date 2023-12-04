Kyrgyzstan Signs Mou With Masdar And EDF For Renewable Energy Investment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 4. A trilateral Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and the companies Masdar and Électricité de France (EDF) during President Sadyr Zhaparov's working visit to the UAE, Trend reports.

The goal of this memorandum is to encourage enterprises to engage in hydroelectricity projects and renewable energy sources in Kyrgyzstan, with a total capacity of up to 3600 MW.

Zhaparov expressed optimism that practical implementation will begin soon. He highlighted Kyrgyzstan's commitment to providing all required to ensure high-quality execution of the requirements of the memorandum.

Furthermore, the president asked gathering participants to pay special attention to the country's hydropower potential, which is presently only used to roughly 13 percent of its capacity. He emphasized Kyrgyzstan's unwavering commitment to establishing a 'green economy.'

In turn, Masdar company executives emphasized the significance of the project being carried out in Kyrgyzstan under the signed deal. They noted the development of a solar power station in the Issyk-Kul region and pledged to use their experience to help Kyrgyzstan achieve its clean energy goals.