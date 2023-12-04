Pope Francis expresses concern around end of humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) Expressing his apprehension, Pope Francis has conveyed concern regarding the termination of the humanitarian pause in Gaza, emphasizing that it signifies the onset of death and suffering.



"It (resuming attacks) pains me that the truce has been broken: this means death, destruction, misery," the Pope stated following his Sunday Angelus meeting, based on a report by a Vatican news agency.



Reflecting on the fact that numerous hostages were freed during the pause, the pontiff remarked that there are still many individuals remaining in Gaza.



He mentioned the terrible humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as well, stating, "There is a lack of basic necessities in Gaza, there is so much suffering in Gaza."



In an address, Pope Francis expressed his hope that the parties involved can quickly come to a cease-fire agreement and "find solutions other than arms, trying to take courageous paths to peace."



Following the announcement of the conclusion of a week-long humanitarian truce with Hamas, the Palestinian resistance organization, the Israeli army began bombing the Gaza Strip early on Friday.



After a cross-border incursion by Hamas, more than 15,200 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have died as a result of Israeli bombardment since October 7.

MENAFN04122023000045015839ID1107529779