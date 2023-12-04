-->


Foreign Ministry: Minor Fire Extinguished In The Ministry's Building, No Casualties


12/4/2023 3:05:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 4 (KUNA) - A fire described as "minor" broke out in the foreign ministry building and it was rapidly extinguished without any casualties, said the ministry Monday.
In a statement, the ministry stated that all workers were safe and were escorted out of the building by Kuwait's Fire Force and the National Guard staff, indicating that the losses were only minimal material damage. (end)
