Saudi Arabian foreign minister, Qatari peer discuss methods to advance bilateral ties

(MENAFN) On Sunday in Doha, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar engaged in talks aimed at advancing bilateral relations.



These discussions took place within the framework of the 158th preparatory meeting of the Ministerial Council, preceding the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).



“Today we held the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council in Doha, where we discussed ways to develop bilateral relations within the framework of the Executive Committee,” Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is the nation’s premier as well, stated in a press release.



Both ministers talked over methods “to deepen cooperation through initiatives that would advance relations in ways that meet the aspirations of the leadership of our countries and achieves the interests of our two brotherly people,” declared the Qatari Foreign Ministry.



Participating in the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah represented Saudi Arabia, as stated by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.



Prince Faisal and Al-Thani deliberated “a number of reports on the follow-up to the implementation of the decisions of the GCC Supreme Council issued by the 43rd summit in Riyadh.”



They also talked over “memoranda and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the Secretariat General.”

MENAFN04122023000045015839ID1107529745