Israeli forces injure over 2 Palestinian children in Ramallah

(MENAFN) On Sunday, in the village of Deir Qaddis located west of the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, at least two Palestinian children were shot and injured by Israeli settlers.



As per a report from a Palestinian news agency, settlers entered the Al-Muhallal area within the village and fired at residents, resulting in injuries to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old. The report specified that one child sustained a gunshot wound to the foot while the other was injured in the thigh. Both victims were subsequently transported to a hospital for medical attention.



“Ambulance crews treated two injured people who were later transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to complete treatment,” Raed Al-Khatib, chief of the West Ramallah Emergency Center, informed a Turkish news agency.



“Both were injuries caused major lacerations. However, their conditions are now stable,” he further stated.



In October, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 220 instances of Israeli settlers conducting attacks on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank.



Israeli Peace Now, an organization dedicated to advocating for peace between Palestinians and Israelis, provided data revealing approximately 694,000 settlers, 145 settlements, and 140 informal settlement outposts currently existing in the occupied West Bank.

