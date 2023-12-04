UNICEF: Southern Gaza experiences vilest bombing since October 7

(MENAFN) Southern Gaza is presently experiencing its "worst bombardment" since Israeli genocide in the besieged enclave started on October 7, a UNICEF representative declared on Sunday.



"This is the worst bombardment of the war right now in south Gaza. I am seeing massive child casualties," James Elder stated in a post on social media.



He also stated: "We have a final warning to save children; and our collective conscience."



Elder expressed in a different video message that he was "running out of ways" to explain the tragedies that youngsters in the Gaza Strip must endure.



"I feel like I'm almost failing in my ability to convey the endless killing of children here," he mentioned.



Early on Friday, the Israeli army announced the conclusion of a week-long humanitarian truce and went back to bombing the Gaza Strip.



According to the Gaza Health Ministry, since Friday, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in at least 509 Palestinian deaths and 1,316 injuries.



Following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian organization Hamas on October 7, Israel unleashed ceaseless air and military assaults on the Gaza Strip.



Over 15,500 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have perished as a result of Israeli strikes since that time.

MENAFN04122023000045015839ID1107529742