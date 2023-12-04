Philippine Coast Guard deploys armed patrol vessels to monitor over hundred Chinese boats

(MENAFN) In a latest development in the South China Sea tensions, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has deployed two armed patrol vessels to monitor over a hundred Chinese boats that it claims are "swarming" the contested waters around the Julian Felipe Reef. The PCG released photos and videos, alleging that Chinese Maritime Militia vessels were strategically moored near each other, forming floating outposts in the disputed region. Manila views Julian Felipe Reef, along with other islets and atolls, as part of its exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.



Commodore Jay Tarriela, a spokesperson for the PCG, stated that the Chinese vessels were unresponsive to radio calls from Philippine patrol ships. The number of Chinese ships in the area has reportedly grown to more than 135, prompting concerns about the increasing presence in waters claimed by the Philippines. National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano emphasized that the Philippine patrol mission aims to "challenge and document the illegal presence" of the Chinese boats in the contested waters.



China has consistently rejected accusations from Manila regarding "illegal" activities such as fishing and coral harvesting, asserting that its vessels operate within its sovereignty or in international waters. In a recent statement, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian accused Manila of "illegally" grounding a ship in disputed waters near the Spratly Islands, claiming that such actions "seriously violated" China's national rights.



As maritime tensions escalate, the Philippines' response underscores the ongoing challenges in the South China Sea, with nations asserting territorial claims and contesting the presence of foreign vessels in disputed waters. The situation raises concerns about the potential for heightened geopolitical tensions in the region and the need for diplomatic efforts to address the complex and longstanding maritime disputes.



MENAFN04122023000045015687ID1107529677