Jordanian Taekwondo Athletes Secure Places At Paris 2024 Olympics

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- The strategic approach of Jordanian Taekwondo has yielded exceptional results, with three athletes from the national team clinching spots at the 2024 Paris Olympics.Zaid Mustafa, Saleh Al-Sharbati, and Juliana Al-Sadeq, representing Jordan's Taekwondo contingent, confirmed direct qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics following their commendable performance in the recently concluded Grand Prix tournament held in Manchester over the past two days.This remarkable feat of three athletes qualifying for the Olympics, unprecedented in Jordan and the Arab region, underscores the Taekwondo Federation's success in building teams capable of sustained excellence.In previous phases, the Federation unveiled plans to qualify a larger cohort of national team players for the Olympics. Their strategy focused on enhancing player performance by engaging them in various tournaments, accumulating points, and ultimately resulting in the qualification of three athletes for the prestigious event.