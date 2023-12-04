ACC Reports Significant Surge In Export Certification Values

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) has revealed a substantial rise in the value of export certificates issued for goods and commodities destined for Arab and foreign nations.Statistical data released on Monday by the Chamber indicated a remarkable 58.6% increase in the value of these certificates up until last November compared to the same period in the preceding year, 2022.According to figures obtained by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the total value of these certificates issued by Amman's trade sector during the aforementioned period reached JD1.289 billion. This marked a substantial leap from the JD813 million recorded for the corresponding period the previous year.The statistical breakdown further revealed that the Chamber issued a total of 33,393 certificates of origin during this period, indicating a 1.4% increase compared to the 32,937 certificates issued during the same timeframe in 2022.The certificates of origin were dispersed among several countries, with Saudi Arabia leading the list with 8,265 certificates, followed by the UAE with 3,776, Iraq with 2,022, Egypt with 1,018, and Switzerland with 20 certificates.The exports were distributed to various destinations, with Iraq receiving goods valued at JD564 million, followed by the UAE with approximately JD179 million, Saudi Arabia with about JD95 million, Egypt with around JD89 million, and Switzerland with JD75 million.The ACC issues certificates of origin for a spectrum of products including agricultural, animal, and Jordanian natural resources in their raw form. These certificates also cover re-exported foreign goods and domestically purchased foreign goods, all under specific conditions.Moreover, certificates for Jordanian industrial products are issued upon request, supported by authenticated factory invoices and certificates affirming the Jordanian origin of the goods.