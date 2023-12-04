Canon Central And North Africa Unveils Remarkable Sales Growth Milestones At Inaugural ‘Executive Circle’ Conference

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Canon ( ) introduces ' Executive Circle' , transforming and elevating the customer relationship;

Double-digit growth estimated to achieve a 13% for the year 2023;

Drive

sustainable profit with a healthy progress year on year

in order to

deliver

long-term value

for

all of

our

stakeholders and customers.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is thrilled to announce a transformative change in its approach to partnership engagement. The highly anticipated annual partner gathering, which took place on 8-9 November 2023 in Georgia, underwent a comprehensive rebranding initiative and was unveiled in a completely new form – the 'Executive Circle'. This exclusive platform provided a unique opportunity for participants to engage in profound conversations about the future of the industry and collaborative strategies for navigating the ever-changing business landscape, while enhancing the customer experience.



This new forum signifies a paradigm shift in the company's approach to partnership engagement, underscoring a strategic focus on elevating the customer experience.

More than just a gathering of key partners, this exclusive event emphasized strategic high-level discussions, future trends, networking, and open communication among executives. This revamped gathering represented a significant step toward enhancing the overall customer journey and ensuring Canon's partners are well-equipped to navigate the industry's challenges and explore opportunities. The goal was to transform the overall customer experience associated with Canon products, before, after, and during their interactions.

“Our inaugural Executive Circle Conference was a resounding success, highlighting the immense strength of collaboration, leaving a profound impact on all participants, and reaffirming our commitment to fostering positive change in the industry. The insightful discussions, valuable insights, and collaborative efforts that emerged during this event exceeded our expectations,” stated Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa.

“This initiative is an exclusive platform designed to foster strategic conversations, explore future trends, facilitate networking, and encourage open communication. This revamped gathering has been created to provide even greater value to our esteemed partners. It is a collaborative space where meaningful conversations about our industry's future can thrive. I strongly believe that through this platform, Canon and its partners can shape the future together, navigating the ever-changing landscape with shared insights and innovative solutions. Furthermore, this event will also serve as an opportunity to celebrate our shared success. It is a chance to recognise the achievements we have accomplished together and the milestones we have reached.”

Additionally, Canon has introduced fresh branding with a new logo that serves as a symbolic representation of connection and collaboration. The design of the new logo adeptly captures the essence of the Executive Circle, where collaborative efforts and shared insights converge to shape a forward-thinking, customer-centric future.

Central to this evolution is Canon's ongoing infrastructure work in key markets, which includes channel expansion and enhancements to distribution models in key focus markets. The current strategic emphasis is on elevating the customer experience to the next level, reflecting the company's commitment to continuous improvement, and meeting the evolving needs of its customer base. With these strong foundations laid, Canon's primary focus has transitioned towards enhancing the customer experience significantly.

In 2023, Canon has achieved significant milestones in its commitment to enhancing a comprehensive customer experience, working closely with its valued partners. The company is fostering mutual growth with its partners based in Ghana, Libya, Morocco, and Kenya through its Closer to Customer strategy, reinforcing its distribution network in these markets. Guided by Canon's corporate philosophy of 'Kyosei', partnerships form the cornerstone of every aspect of the company's endeavours.

Through a series of strategic initiatives, the company has reinforced its dedication to customer satisfaction. Notable among these endeavours is Canon's Contact Centre in Egypt, designed with utmost customer convenience in mind, ensuring seamless support and assistance, further enhancing the overall customer experience. Furthermore, Canon's Multicam show, a dynamic event spanning Nigeria, Egypt, and Algeria, where customers engaged firsthand with Canon's latest multicamera products and solutions, proved to be a tremendous success. Additionally, Canon has introduced an Experience Centre, which serves as an immersive space where customers can interact with the company's products in real-life scenarios, enhancing their understanding and satisfaction. The partnership between Canon and Broadcast System Solutions (BSS) in Egypt resulted in the launch of a new showroom, further enhancing the customer experience. Moreover, Canon's strategic expansion into Togo and Benin strengthened its footprint in West Africa, highlighting its commitment to regional growth and accessibility.

Additionally, Canon has successfully established an outstanding presence in the region, boasting six local offices and a dedicated workforce of 133 employees. With 50 tier one partners and a substantial investment in brand awareness, the company has significantly enhanced its market footprint. Before setting up offices in the region, there was a limited local Canon team on the ground, a constrained distribution structure, minimal demand creation, and limited brand awareness. This transformation highlights the company's commitment to expanding its reach and strengthening its position in the African market.

Canon is committed to regional expansion by prioritising sustained growth with valued business partners. Simultaneously, the company aims to broaden its reach by fostering increased partnerships and enhancing value propositions to customers. This commitment extends to the local offices and talented employees engaged in Central and North Africa, contributing not only to the company's success but also making meaningful contributions to the local economies.

The conference proved to be a pivotal event where industry leaders engaged in insightful discussions, valuable insights, and collaborative efforts. Together, partners embarked on a transformative journey, laying the groundwork for a more promising and prosperous future in the industry.

