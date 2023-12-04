US House speaker: Possibility for Republicans to garner enough votes to initiate formal impeachment proceedings against Biden

(MENAFN) In a recent development, newly-appointed United States House Speaker Mike Johnson has hinted at the potential for Republicans to garner enough votes to initiate formal impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden. Speaking on Fox News over the weekend, Johnson conveyed that the House GOP is weighing the decision to pursue proceedings in light of longstanding allegations surrounding Biden and his family's alleged involvement in an illicit scheme to leverage political influence for financial gain during his tenure as vice president.



Assuming the role of House Speaker in October, Johnson asserted that the White House has obstructed investigations into Biden by impeding witness committee testimonies and withholding crucial documents. "I believe we will [hold a vote]," Johnson stated during an appearance on the 'Fox & Friends' news program, accompanied by House Republican Conference Chair Elise Steganik. While expressing doubt that Democrats would offer support, he emphasized the necessity of their cooperation.



Despite the push for an impeachment vote, Johnson underscored that such proceedings should not be wielded as a partisan tool for political advantage. Reflecting on his past role in defending Donald Trump during impeachment proceedings, he stated, "Elise and I both served on the impeachment defense team of Donald Trump twice, when the Democrats used it for brazen partisan political purposes. We decried the use of it. This is very different."



The focus of Republican scrutiny has centered on scrutinizing the business dealings of both President Biden and his son, Hunter, with the aim of uncovering potential illegalities that could form the basis for impeachment. Despite months of investigations, a vote has not yet been called, with some Republicans expressing reservations about the sufficiency of evidence to proceed. Johnson, however, asserted on Fox News that the White House has "withheld thousands of pages of evidence," suggesting an ongoing battle over transparency and accountability at the highest levels of government. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the potential for an impeachment inquiry against President Biden adds a layer of complexity to the already charged partisan atmosphere in Washington.



