Uzbekistan, Austria Ink Protocol For Enhanced Trade, Transport Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Uzbekistan and Austria have signed a protocol outlining agreements on measures to avoid double taxation, air transport cooperation, and the establishment of an Austrian foreign trade representative office in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Badriddin Abidov, Director General of the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy of Austria Florian Frauscher, and Vice President of the Austrian Chamber of Economics Philippe Gadi during the 8th meeting of the Uzbek-Austrian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation and a business forum in Vienna.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the present agenda of bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as problems concerning the expansion of industrial cooperation.

Special emphasis was placed on the methods for attracting investments, the introduction of green technology into the Uzbek economy, collaboration in alternative energy, mining, infrastructure and railway modernization, medical equipment supplies, animal husbandry, and other fields.

As a follow-up of the discussions, a common roadmap for the development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation was created, as well as a method for systematic monitoring of the tasks assigned.