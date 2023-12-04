Uzbekistan, Austria Ink Protocol For Enhanced Trade, Transport Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Uzbekistan
and Austria have signed a protocol outlining agreements on measures
to avoid double taxation, air transport cooperation, and the
establishment of an Austrian foreign trade representative office in
Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Investment,
Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Badriddin Abidov, Director General
of the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy of Austria Florian
Frauscher, and Vice President of the Austrian Chamber of Economics
Philippe Gadi during the 8th meeting of the Uzbek-Austrian
intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation and
a business forum in Vienna.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the present agenda of
bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as
problems concerning the expansion of industrial cooperation.
Special emphasis was placed on the methods for attracting
investments, the introduction of green technology into the Uzbek
economy, collaboration in alternative energy, mining,
infrastructure and railway modernization, medical equipment
supplies, animal husbandry, and other fields.
As a follow-up of the discussions, a common roadmap for the
development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation was
created, as well as a method for systematic monitoring of the tasks
assigned.
