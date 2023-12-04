Ombudsperson Reveals Number Of Mine Victims In Azerbaijan Since 1991

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan has
recorded a total of 3,416 mine victims, including 357 children and
38 women since 1991, the country's Commissioner for Human Rights
(Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.
Aliyeva made the remark at the round table event themed
"Protection of the rights of persons with disabilities and mine
victims in Azerbaijan."
The ombudsperson noted that according to statistical data, from
November 10, 2020, following the end of the second Karabakh war
that resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from
Armenian occupation, 65 people died and 272 sustained various
injuries from mine explosions.
"The rights of persons with disabilities must be constantly
protected and promoted; equal opportunities must be created for
them in all areas of public life; and educational efforts in this
field must be strengthened," she pointed out.
"As a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan
during the nearly 30-year occupation and in the subsequent years,
there are numerous mines and unexploded ordnance in our territories
in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, and the Armenian side
still refuses to provide accurate data on mine maps and schemes,"
Aliyeva reminded.
"The global mine terror, which has led to numerous human
casualties, severe injuries, and disabilities for thousands of
people, creates a serious obstacle to large-scale construction,
reconstruction, and restoration work carried out in the liberated
territories," the ombudsperson emphasized.
"It also hinders the process of the safe return of former
internally displaced persons to their native lands," she added.
Will be updated
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107529667
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.