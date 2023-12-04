-->


US Companies To Discuss Add-On Partnership Upping With Turkmenistan


12/4/2023 2:20:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 4. The US-Turkmenistan Business Council will hold its annual business mission in Ashgabat on December 5-7 this year, Trend reports.

The mission will feature round-table meetings with a number of senior individuals from the Turkmen government as well as interaction with the US Embassy in Ashgabat, according to the business council.

Representatives from the two countries' business circles will meet to discuss a comprehensive agenda for bilateral cooperation.

Climate Compass, Case New Holland, Honeywell, John Deere, Palo Alto Networks, Visa, and Westport Trading Europe Ltd. will be among the companies represented in the American delegation, which will be led by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the US-Turkmenistan Business Council.

To note, in April of this year, Eric Stewart led a delegation of top executives from a number of US corporations to Turkmenistan and was then welcomed by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

