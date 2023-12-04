US Companies To Discuss Add-On Partnership Upping With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 4. The
US-Turkmenistan Business Council will hold its annual business
mission in Ashgabat on December 5-7 this year, Trend reports.
The mission will feature round-table meetings with a number of
senior individuals from the Turkmen government as well as
interaction with the US Embassy in Ashgabat, according to the
business council.
Representatives from the two countries' business circles will
meet to discuss a comprehensive agenda for bilateral
cooperation.
Climate Compass, Case New Holland, Honeywell, John Deere, Palo
Alto Networks, Visa, and Westport Trading Europe Ltd. will be among
the companies represented in the American delegation, which will be
led by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the US-Turkmenistan
Business Council.
To note, in April of this year, Eric Stewart led a delegation of
top executives from a number of US corporations to Turkmenistan and
was then welcomed by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107529665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.