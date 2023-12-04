ECO Optimistic Over Shusha's Soonest Ranking Mid Oft Visited Spots In Azerbaijan - Secgen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO) predicts that Shusha will become one
of the most well-known and often visited sites in Azerbaijan in the
near future, ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the first meeting of educational institutions in ECO
member states specializing in tourism.
He noted that Shusha has been announced as the tourism capital
for 2026.
"The organization has chosen only six cities in the region as
tourism capitals until now. These are Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Sari
and Ardabil (Iran), Shakhrisabz (Uzbekistan), Erzurum (Türkiye),
and Shusha in Azerbaijan," Noziri added.
