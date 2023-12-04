-->


ECO Optimistic Over Shusha's Soonest Ranking Mid Oft Visited Spots In Azerbaijan - Secgen


12/4/2023 2:20:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) predicts that Shusha will become one of the most well-known and often visited sites in Azerbaijan in the near future, ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the first meeting of educational institutions in ECO member states specializing in tourism.

He noted that Shusha has been announced as the tourism capital for 2026.

"The organization has chosen only six cities in the region as tourism capitals until now. These are Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Sari and Ardabil (Iran), Shakhrisabz (Uzbekistan), Erzurum (Türkiye), and Shusha in Azerbaijan," Noziri added.

