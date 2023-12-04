Trial Of Armenian Saboteur Detained In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Begins

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The trial on the
criminal case of Armenian saboteur Voskanyan Gagik detained in
Azerbaijan's Kalbajar has started, Trend reports.
At the first session, presided over by Ganja Court on Grave
Crimes Judge Abdulla Mammadov, the defendant's profile was
clarified, and preliminary hearings were held.
The judge explained to the defendant his legal rights,
emphasizing that he will be given a lawyer and interpreter at the
state's expense. Prosecutor Mushfig Rahimov was assigned to defend
the state prosecution in the case.
Members of Armenian armed formations illegally crossed the state
border of the Republic of Azerbaijan with firearms and ammunition
on August 16 at around 11:00 (GMT+4) with the intent of violating
Azerbaijan's public security, inciting national enmity, causing
harm to people's health, and destroying important property. They
opened fire with firearms on servicemen of the N military unit
located in the territory of Istisu village in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar
district. A member of the sabotage organization was apprehended by
Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel, and weapons and ammunition were
taken from him.
Voskanyan Gagik, a member of Armenian armed formations, detained
while preventing the mentioned illegal actions, was brought to
responsibility as an accused under articles 206.3.2 (smuggling of
firearms and ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement),
214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed with the use of firearms by a
group of persons by prior agreement), 228.2. 1 (illegal
acquisition, transportation, storage of firearms by a group of
persons by prior conspiracy), 283.2.1 (committing with the use of
force actions knowingly aimed at inciting ethnic hatred) and 318.2
(illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan
with the use of force by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of
the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the court chose a
measure of restraint in the form of arrest against him.
