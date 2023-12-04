Ukraine's General Staff Reports 68 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-six combat engagements have occurred on the front lines between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian occupiers in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update published on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched a missile strike, 45 air strikes and carried out 49 MLRS attacks against the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks led to civilian casualties. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

On the night of December 2-3, the Russian occupiers launched an air attack on Ukraine, using a Kh-59 guided missile and 12 Shahed 136/131 UAVs. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed ten attack UAVs.

On the night of December 3-4, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using a Kh-59 guided missile and 21 Shahed 136/131 UAVs. Eighteen enemy drones and the Kh-59 guided missile were destroyed.

The enemy launched air strikes on Serebrianske Forestry in Luhansk region, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region as well as Krynky in the Kherson region.

More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Serebrianske Forestry, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks outside Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 21 enemy attacks east of Novokalynove and Novobakhmutivka as well as near Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske, Donetsk region.

On the Marinka axis, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks.

In the Shakhtarske sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine's defense forces repelled three enemy attacks south of Robotyne. Ukrainian defenders also repelled three enemy attacks near Novopokrovka, Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, in the Melitopol sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery combat and striking the enemy in the rear.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian combat aircraft carried out eight strikes on concentrations of Russian military personnel, weapons and military equipment, two strikes on anti-aircraft missile complexes and two strikes on the enemy's ammunition depots.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces struck the enemy's heavy flamethrower system and a Pantsir air defense system.