Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To 332,810

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 332,810 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and December 4, 2023, including 770 in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 5,580 (+5) enemy tanks, 10,401 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 7,961 (+12) artillery systems, 913 multiple rocket launchers, 602 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 323 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,017 (+22) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,569 cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,451 (+19) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,141 pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.