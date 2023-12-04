Russians Kill Resident Of Donetsk Region On Dec 3

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed a resident of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Sunday, December 3.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On December 3, the Russians killed a resident of the Donetsk region in the village of Kostiantynivka. Three more people in the region were injured during the day," the post reads.

According to the published infographic, 1,785 people have been killed and 4,360 injured in the Donetsk region since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, it is impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Illustration photo: Ihor Moroz / Facebook