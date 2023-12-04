Hassak Ethno-Folk Ensemble Shines In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
HasSak ethno-folk ensemble has performed at International Mugham
Center within the Days of Kazakhstan Culture.
At the opening ceremony, the Kazakhstan Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Alim Bayel and the Advisor to the Culture Minister Oleg Amirbayov
spoke about the commonality of cultures of fraternal peoples and
the richness of national heritage, Azernews reports.
Founded in 2010, HasSak ethno-folk ensemble has been awarded
many prestigious international awards in the field of folk music.
Kazakh traditional music was greeted by the audience with great
interest.
The ensemble was greeted with long applause.
On December 4, Heydar Aliyev Center will host an exhibition of
works of fine art and a gala concert of art masters from
Kazakhstan.
Note that Days of Azerbaijani Culture will take place in
Kazakhstan in 2024.
