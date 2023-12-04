3,416 People Have Been Harmed By Landmines In Our Country Since 1991 - Ombudsman

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The human rights of disabled people must be constantly protected
and promoted, equal opportunities must be created for them in all
public spheres, and awareness work in this field must be further
strengthened, Azernews reports, citing Sabina
Aliyeva, the Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (ombudsman),
telling at a round table on Protecting the Human Rights of Disabled
People and Landmine Victims in Azerbaijan.
"As a result of Armenia's military aggression against
Azerbaijan, during the nearly 30-year invasion period, as well as
in the following years, there are numerous mines and unexploded
military ammunition in our territories in Garabagh and Eastern
Zangezur regions, and the other side still does not want to provide
accurate information about their maps and schemes," Sabina Aliyeva
said.
She noted that according to statistical data, between November
10, 2020, the end of the Patriotic War, which resulted in the
liberation of Azerbaijani territories from invasion, until now, 65
people, mostly civilians, were killed as a result of a mine
explosion, and 272 people received various degrees of injuries. In
general, from 1991 until today a total of 3,416 people were
registered victims of landmines, of which 357 were children, and 38
were women.
"It is with great regret that I would like to note once again
that the global mine terrorism, which has caused numerous
casualties, serious injuries, and thousands of people disabilities,
has created a serious obstacle to the large-scale restoration and
reconstruction works carried out in Azerbaijan liberated from
invasion, as well as to a just and sustainable peace. it slows down
the process of the safe return of internally displaced persons to
their native land," Sabina Aliyeva added.
