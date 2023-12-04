UEFA faces temporary setback as explicit sounds of sexual nature echoes

(MENAFN) In an unexpected and disruptive turn of events, Friday's Euro 2024 draw in Germany faced a temporary setback as what appeared to be explicit sounds of a sexual nature echoed through the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg. The incident marked the latest instance of a live event being targeted by a pornographic prankster, with the interruption clearly audible during the UEFA event that aimed to determine the group stages for the upcoming European Championships next summer.



The explicit noise disrupted the draw, becoming particularly noticeable as Switzerland was drawn into Group A alongside Scotland, Hungary, and the host nation, Germany. UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti, who presided over the draw, addressed the unexpected interruption, stating, "There is some noise here… that has now stopped." Despite the attempts to downplay the incident, the disruptive sounds continued sporadically throughout the draw, persisting until its conclusion.



England manager Gareth Southgate acknowledged the disruption, commenting, "I heard something, and putting two and two together, I’m assuming there was some sort of prank going on, but I couldn’t really make out what it was," according to the Independent. The source of the prank was later revealed as social media personality Daniel Jarvis, known online as 'Jarvo69,' who took credit for the explicit interruption. In a livestream video, Jarvis claimed, "We done it, we got in there. Sex noises at the Euro 2024 draw. Love you guys." He also shared a clip revealing the method behind the prank, involving the activation of a hidden phone's ringtone to play the graphic noises within the concert hall.



The incident not only highlighted the vulnerability of live events to such disruptions but also raised questions about the security measures in place during high-profile draws and ceremonies. As Euro 2024 organizers grapple with the aftermath of this explicit prank, it underscores the challenges faced in maintaining the integrity and professionalism of such occasions in an era where digital mischief can infiltrate even the most tightly controlled settings.



