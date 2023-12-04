Joco Judge In KS High Court By Pro Se Alleging Negligence Equal To Accessory Of Attempted Murder Of Dads

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Kansas City, Missouri Dec 3, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

The pro se father who has stood up in the Kansas high court alleges county Judicial negligence in the family court of Judge Burmaster is a crime. The Kansas court system is facing a major reckoning as a result of a Gardner mothers' harmful years of parental alienation campaign. This has led to a series of Johnson County judge and court officer misconduct cases, the loss of a county judge, and a staggering $21.7 million worth of damages in a set of civil rights lawsuits on the judiciary down to the Gardner Police Dept. The fallout has now reached the federal level, with a father of two daughters, now opening the door for the Department of Justice to step in and handle the situation in now two Section 1983 ongoing suits. Both the judge's suit and the mother/attorney/guardian's suit now beckon the DOJ by the motion of intervention of the father under Title IX Civil Rights Act of 1964. The father places accusations of District Judge Paul Burmaster as being equivalent of accessory to attempted murder, of Kansas fathers, as well conspiracy and extortion-this in doc #33 in 2:23-CV02471. The pro se father is beginning to show much merit in the magnitude of claims that have been brought against the district court and the local PD. The parties all have been summoned and 3 of 4 of the defense parties, Judge Burmaster, the mother Ms Escalante, and her Attorney Christopher T Wilson in federal hearings under conspiracy to interfere with civil rights of minor children's rights and the dad's, obstruction of justice, manipulation and coercion and a tort of intentional infliction of emotional distress and abuse of the Domestic Violence process. Bear in mind underneath these allegations, two minor children were removed from their father over 16 months ago by these individuals 'claims' and those kids never saw him again. The kids father is the pro se bring the federal complaints. The fact of this matter that is showing, the Judge had an opportunity to give a legal response to the high court, and he didn't have one. He had to ask for an extension as he had to hire counsel to represent him in the pro se case against him. And the mother and her civil attorney also gave a legal response days ago. They gave no response to the allegations, but rather a deflection of 'page number excess' and they asked to be dismissed from the case. But the pro se has docketed several entries in the last 48 hours, and it looks like no one is going anywhere in that case as the Department of Justice has been motioned to intervene in those dismissals. They are also in the judge's suit already.

These allegations placed on the KS mother and her civil attorney above are that the civil rights of her children are being intentionally violated through the use of her attorney at her dollar and expense with intent. The father of the children is declaring in the courts, 5 years of rights deprivations of the children's 14th amendment and his also, alongside his protected liberty from unconscionable threats. And above is their first chance to declare any type of innocence. They asked to leave in dismissal because of 2 extra pages in the father's complaint. Deficiency of the defense of Mother and attorneys looks as weak as the judge's defense. He hasn't been able to provide one yet. The judge's second deadline is in 4 days per the clerk's extension docket annotation in the Burmaster suit.

The father's rebuttal of entry came immediately after those docket response from the Defense, in a motion for the DOJ to intervene.

The Pro Se is not going to let them leave at the Dept of Justice's request.

The issue of parental alienation has long been a contentious one, with toxic parents who are unable to see the harm they cause in selfishness using various tactics to turn their children against the other parent. In Kansas, this has resulted in a trail of destruction within the court system, with judges being pulled from the bench under accusations of ethics commissions of bias and misconduct. The most recent case involved the county judge removed from the bench days ago due to allegations of favoring one side parent endeavor in custody battles against Kansas' judicial laws.

These 2 lawsuits along with the GPD lawsuit allege a hierarchy of misconduct affecting civil rights that the court system has failed at the top to protect children's right and fathers' rights and has allowed Kansas mother Janelle Leigh Escalante to use devastating parental alienation tactics without consequence for years. This is where the above-shown case has led to 2:23-CV02491 Escalante, Wilson, Bell Lloyd being filed, it's being declared of Protective Order procedural abuse and now the case beckoning with the father's motions to the Justice Department to become involved in addressing the issue of alienation by Domestic Violence procedural and process abuse.

The involvement of the Department of Justice is a significant development in this ongoing issue. It signals that the federal government recognizes the potential severity of this situation possibly being on a large scale in other cases and is taking action to address it. This could have far-reaching implications for the entire Kansas court system and could potentially lead to positive changes in how parental alienation cases and domestic violence cases are handled. The advancements by the self-representing father have even caught the notice of Washington D.C. as Pro Publica news agency called the national judicial system out on Friday, December 3, stating in an editorial,“a father should never have to stand away from his children simply to offer them protections from other parental toxic behavior when there is a system in place of state courts that should be doing automatically.”

The impact of this situation may be very far-reaching, the DOJ became an interested party in Escalante Vs Judge Burmaster in early November when father Matthew Escalante entered the Kansas high court and shut Burmaster down with a Section 1983 filing alleging large gross acts of judicial misconduct. Since that time, Judge has removed from many men's proceedings in Joco dockets. The father demanded significant changes to his kids cases that were being handled in the joco court. The Department of Justice's interest in entry and involvement is a crucial step towards addressing this issue of judges not doing their job and harming children, from claims that are coming out of hatred from spiteful parents. Nothing can supersede the best interest and a system must be solid in ensuring that both parents' and child's rights to due process under amendment 14.S1.5.8.1 are protected in custody battles, by judges and parents who should know better. Escalante Vs Burmaster is still litigating and has the potential still put the judge under federal charges of conspiracy and even a prison sentence alongside the KS mother. The Div 14 Johson Count Kansas judiciary family court is failing the children of joco, and one father shows he would not tolerate it. Much more to see in the coming month in the Burmaster conspiracy story in the 10th District.

Pro Se AllegationsAttempted Murder CaseChild Custody DisputesLegal System CriticismFederal Court Filings

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

Riley StevensonStevenson, Riley - Bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in theater from Kansas University. He has taught a wide ran...NewsBreak Contributor