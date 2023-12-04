Minimum Temperatures In Most Of Kashmir Hover Near Freezing Point

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minimum temperatures in most places of the Kashmir Valley dropped close to the freezing point or below it on Monday days after the region witnessed snowfall and rain.
While the minimum temperature in Srinagar City and Kokernag town in south Kashmir stayed marginally above the freezing point, Pahalgam and Gulmarg continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures, weather department officials said.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra, saw the mercury settling at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest in the Valley on Sunday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, the officials said, adding the minimum temperature in Srinagar was 0.7 degrees Celsius.
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius while the Kokernag town in south Kashmir registered a minimum of 0.8 degrees Celsius. Read Also Mercury Up As Clouds Cover Kashmir Dry, Sunny Weather In Kashmir Till Dec 10
Last Thursday saw an end to the three-week-long dry spell in Kashmir as the middle and higher reaches of the Valley witnessed snowfall while rains lashed the plains.
The meteorological office said the skies would remain partly to generally cloudy but the weather would be dry till December 10.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN04122023000215011059ID1107529610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.