Philippines Drops Yet Another Sea Gauntlet On China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA – In yet another sign of Manila's growing strategic resolve, the Philippines inaugurated a new coast guard monitory base in the hotly disputed South China Sea.

Established on Thitu Island, the second-largest naturally-formed land feature in the Spratlys, the two-story facility boasts“advanced systems” including radars and satellite communication equipment as well as vessel traffic management and coast cameras.

“These systems will greatly enhance the PCG's [Philippine Coast Guard's] ability to monitor the movements of the Chinese maritime forces, other countries that might be coming here, and also as well as our own public vessels and aircraft,” Philippine National Security Council Advisor Eduardo Ano said during the recent inauguration ceremony.

The top Philippine official, who formerly served as chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and interior secretary, underscored the importance of fortifying the country's position on the ground in response to China's“pure bullying.”

Throughout the year, the Philippines and China have been at loggerheads in the disputed areas, culminating in multiple collisions among their maritime forces. Last week, the Philippines and US conducted their first-ever joint aerial patrols in the South China Sea.

The Philippines and Australia have also conducted joint naval patrols in the area. And there are plans for regularized joint naval patrols including quadrilateral ones with the US, Australia and Japan.

Conversations between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Chinese paramount leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC) in San Francisco last month produced no concrete agreements .

In a sign of the Philippines' hardening stance, the country's defense chief Gilbert Teodoro Jr publicly questioned even the value of direct diplomatic engagement with China. In response, Beijing accused Manila of engaging in“sheer malicious hype-up”, which only“stir[s] up confrontation and heighten tensions.”

Throughout the year, Marcos Jr has steadily embraced a policy of“calibrated resistance” against China. Unlike his pro-Beijing predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, the incumbent Filipino leader has taken a far more uncompromising stance in the disputed waters.