Taiwan To Point US-Supplied HIMARS At China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Taiwanese troops are slated to receive specialized training to operate M1 tanks and High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) training in the US, marking a crucial step in Taiwan's defense strategy amid increasing geopolitical tensions.

Late last month, Taiwan News reported that Taiwan will send 114 personnel to the US for M1A2T Abrams tanks and High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) training. The report mentions that the self-governing island will receive deliveries of 11 HIMARS systems and thirty-eight M1A2T Abrams tanks in 2024.

It notes that the Taiwanese military intends to send dispatch personnel to the United States for training beginning in January to meet the equipment operation and maintenance personnel requirements. It also notes that upon completing their training, they will be responsible for training operations and function as instructors for the two weapon systems.

The report quotes Taiwan's 2024 Ministry of National Defense Budget in saying that 108 M1A2T tanks, which were agreed to be sold to Taiwan by the United States in 2019, are scheduled to be delivered beginning the following year. It notes that the initial shipment of 38 M1A2T tanks is anticipated to arrive the next year, followed by an additional 42 in 2025 and 28 in 2026.

Further, Taiwan News mentions that the US granted Taiwan authorization to procure 11 HIMARS systems in 2020, and the latter later agreed to acquire an additional 18 units.

The source says shipments of the initial run of eleven HIMARS systems are anticipated to commence the following year and continue through 2025, with the delivery of the remaining eighteen HIMARS systems slated to occur in 2026.

Taiwan News notes that the defense budget for the following year calls for the deployment of 84 officers and enlisted personnel to the US in January for M1A2T tank training. It says the finalization of the training is anticipated by the end of the following year.