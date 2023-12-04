Pentagon: US marines intercepts Iranian aircraft roaming Persian Gulf

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed that American naval aircraft intercepted an Iranian drone operating over the Persian Gulf. The drone, as per CENTCOM, was behaving "in an unsafe and unprofessional manner" in proximity to a strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. The United States strike group had been deployed to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region, marking another incident in a series of events unfolding in the area since the outbreak of hostilities between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel on October 7.



This reported encounter comes on the heels of heightened tensions in the region, where the United States Navy destroyer USS Carney recently shot down a drone launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen over the Red Sea. The Pentagon identified the drone as Iran-produced and noted its trajectory towards the warship. The USS Carney had previously intercepted missiles and drones from Yemen in October.



Amidst the backdrop of regional conflicts, the United States had deployed two aircraft carrier strike groups to the Middle East in October, citing support for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas. The Pentagon clarified that this deployment aimed to send a message of deterrence to Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.



The situation in the region further intensified earlier in the week when a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire faced a suspected Iranian drone attack in the Indian Ocean. Additionally, a British-owned cargo ship was seized by Houthis in the Red Sea a week prior. The Pentagon reported a separate incident where its vessels thwarted an attempt to seize another commercial ship by armed individuals.



As geopolitical complexities unfold in the Middle East, the interception of an Iranian drone by the United States Navy adds another layer to the dynamic and fluid situation, raising concerns about maritime security and stability in the strategically vital Persian Gulf.



