Erdogan claims annihilation of Hamas ‘unrealistic’

(MENAFN) In a strong rebuke to Israel's ambitions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asserted on Saturday that the Israeli objective of annihilating Hamas or expelling Palestinian militants from Gaza is unattainable. Speaking to reporters on a flight from Dubai, Erdogan criticized Western countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, for prioritizing the question of dealing with the threat of Hamas over considering a two-state solution.



Erdogan emphasized that placing the analysis based on a two-state solution at the center of discussions could lead to the resolution of issues in Gaza and mutual threats. He categorically dismissed the idea of excluding or destroying Hamas, stating that it is not a realistic scenario. Erdogan has consistently condemned Israel's bombardment of Gaza, attributing the breakdown of a weeklong truce with Palestinian militants to the Jewish state's "uncompromising approach."



The Turkish leader has refused to label Hamas as a "terrorist group" and instead characterized Israel as a "terror state." Israel, in turn, has accused Ankara of supporting the militants. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen declared on social media that Israel aims to "free Gaza from Hamas" for the sake of regional security and the well-being of residents. Cohen even suggested that Turkey could host Hamas terrorists who manage to escape Gaza.



Israeli army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi echoed Israel's commitment to dismantling Hamas, acknowledging that it would be a complex and time-consuming goal but asserting its justification. As tensions persist in the region, Erdogan's stance and Israel's determination to address the Hamas threat underscore the challenging dynamics at play in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



