US commits to leaving coal behind

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking announcement at the COP28 climate conference, United States climate envoy John Kerry declared a bold commitment to shutter all coal-fired power plants in the country. Joining the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), the United States aims to eliminate its reliance on the fossil fuel by the year 2035. This move aligns with the administration's overarching goal of completely phasing out fossil fuels, relying instead on renewable sources such as wind and solar to meet the nation's energy needs.



The United States, home to the world's third-largest contingent of coal-fired power stations, has not constructed a new facility in over a decade. In an ambitious push, the country intends to close over half of its existing coal plants within the next several years, marking a significant stride towards a sustainable energy future. Currently, nearly 20 percent of the United States's electricity is generated from coal, a figure set to decline as the nation plans to shut down 173 coal plants by 2030 and an additional 54 by 2040, according to a report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Finance Analysis.



John Kerry emphasized the United States's commitment to leveraging its membership in the Powering Past Coal Alliance to advocate for renewable energy on a global scale. He stated, "We will be working to accelerate unabated coal phase-out across the world, building stronger economies and more resilient communities."



Joining the US in this monumental commitment, the Czech Republic, Norway, Iceland, Cyprus, and the Dominican Republic have also signed on to the PPCA, bringing the alliance's membership to over 50 countries. While Cyprus, Iceland, and Norway currently have no coal plants, the Czech Republic, being the third-largest consumer of coal in Europe, aspires to replace 50 percent of its energy derived from coal by 2033. This collective global effort signifies a united front against the environmental challenges posed by coal consumption, emphasizing the imperative of transitioning to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources.



MENAFN04122023000045015687ID1107529406