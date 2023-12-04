Gaza death toll rises to over 15,500 as Israel continues its attacks

(MENAFN) As of Sunday, the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip has reported a significant rise in the death toll, reaching 15,523 since the commencement of the conflict on October 7th, primarily due to Israeli attacks.



"The toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip reached 15,523 martyrs" since October 7, ministry representative Ashraf al-Qedra stated in a media briefing.



During the same period, the number of wounded has increased to 41,316, as stated by Al-Qedra.



Regarding healthcare personnel casualties, he affirmed the total count at 281, with hundreds more sustaining injuries. Moreover, 56 ambulances and an equal number of health facilities have been entirely demolished. Additionally, 20 hospitals are currently non-operational, along with 46 primary care centers, he added.



Al-Qedra highlighted that four paramedics were apprehended by Israeli forces on Saturday, despite prior coordination, as they were on the way from Khan Yunis in the south to evacuate the injured.



"The detainees include the director of ambulance services in southern Gaza, Anis al-Astal, and paramedics Muhammad Abu Samak, Hamdan Anaba, and Abdel Karim Abu Ghali," he stated.



35 medical professionals from the Gaza Strip are still being detained by Israel, "under harsh conditions and interrogation under torture, hunger, and thirst," the official continued. Among them is Mohammed Abu Selmiya, general director of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.



Since October 7th, he verified that a cumulative total of 403 wounded and ill individuals have departed the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt to seek medical treatment abroad.

