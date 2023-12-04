Tasmanian Sparkling Star, Clover Hill, To Take New Philosophical Approach

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Clover Hill, a linchpin of Australia's cool-climate winemaking for three decades, is to cease

production of vintage wines in commercial quantities and focus on crafting multi-vintage (MV) sparkling wines. This new philosophy is an integral part of the premium-sparkling brand's new approach to reimagine their product and introduce a consistency in quality that will deliver to its

discerning consumer.

Michael Kluczko, CEO of Taltarni (Clover Hill's parent company) said,

“The owners knew there was a huge opportunity in the market for good sparkling

wine. The question was: did Clover Hill have the right wines to make the most of that

opportunity? So, the first thing I did was taste through everything the winery had ever

made and realised we could break through the clutter of all the other Tasmanian

brands out there by focusing on multi-vintage wines.”

But how can this new philosophy maintain the quality we are used to from Tasmania's high

achiever? And how does this approach improve on the product that has already been celebrated in the marketplace?

General Manager, Ian White said,

“This new philosophical approach and a sharpening of winemaking focus to improve

and deliver consistency. We can help change the narrative from winemaker to defining

the house style.”

“Chief Winemaker Robert Heywood has been laying down wines in various vessels:

some in barriques, some in big old oak barrels, and some on the yeast lees, under

pressure in bottle and tank.”

“A lot of sparkling wine producers market their wines the same way - and it's the French

way: small quantities of prestige cuvée at the top of the pyramid, then a bit more

vintage wine and lots of non-vintage at the bottom.“I want to look at it the other way

around. Put the primary focus on the multi-vintage wines first.”

There is little doubt from the food and wine community that the decision is a judicious one and that the outstanding quality of the products reliably speaks for itself:

Clover Hill's Exceptionelle Multi-Vintage (Tasmania) received high praise from critics who

highlighted the wine's distinct profile and noted it's exquisite and well-balanced palate:

Renowned wine connoisseur Max Allen said:

“Fine, wafery aromatics, with crunchy green apple flavours, chalky and powdery

mineral-like quality on the tongue. Focused, refined and delicate.”

Celebrated food and wine journalist Winsor Dobbin Said:

“The flagbearer is the Clover Hill MV Exceptionelle - a blend of chardonnay,

pinot noir and pinot meunier that certainly offers excellent value for an RRP of

$45-50. The current release is a very fresh, chardonnay-driven aperitif style.”

There is a determination from Clover Hill, not only to improve the consistency and quality of their signature sparkling by sharpening the focus and methodology of production, but also to make the end consumer the winner, with a well-priced but equally luxurious product.

