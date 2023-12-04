Sappers From State Special Transport Service Clear Almost 42,000 Hectares Since War Started

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From November 27 to December 3, units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's State Special Transport Service found and disposed of 828 explosive objects.
The State Special Transport Service announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to the post, sappers demined (examined) an area of 737.54 hectares in the past week.
In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, units of the State Special Transport Service have cleared 89,531 explosive items and demined an area of 41,935 hectares.
In particular, they cleared 21.66 hectares of water areas, 727.66 kilometers of roads, 2292.56 kilometers of railway tracks, 333.47 kilometers of power lines and 35 kilometers of lawns during this time.
