Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept 18 Out Of 23 Shahed Drones, Kh-59 Missile Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 18 Shahed attack UAVs and a Kh-59 guided air missile on the night of December 3-4.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight into December 4, 2023, the enemy attacked [Ukraine] with 23 Shahed 136/131 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda, occupied Crimea, and a guided air missile from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region," the post read.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Air defense forces worked in at least nine Ukrainian regions.