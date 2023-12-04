Iran Comes Out With Avant-Garde Nuclear Outfit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Iran showcased
two new nuclear devices on December 3, 2023, Trend reports.
The event took place at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
(AEOI) in Tehran and was attended by the Vice President of Iran and
Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad
Eslami, and other officials.
One of the devices is the“Airic Spectra” microwave radiation
system, which was developed by Iran Radiation Application
Development Company (IRAC Co.). This system can analyze atomic
substances using a very intense source of microwaves at very high
temperatures. It is the first of its kind in the world. It can also
perform fast and accurate analysis of various elements and can be
used in different fields such as environment, medicine,
agriculture, and chemistry.
The other device is the improved gamma self-defense system,
which was localized by IRAC Co. based on a foreign model. This
system uses gamma rays from cobalt-60 industrial radioisotopes to
sterilize agricultural products such as grains and legumes.
It can control pests, prevent sprouting, kill harmful
microorganisms, and increase shelf life. This system is designed to
improve food security.
Iran claims that its nuclear industry is for peaceful purposes
and that it aims to use it in electricity generation, agriculture,
and other fields.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107529174
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.