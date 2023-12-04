Iran Comes Out With Avant-Garde Nuclear Outfit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Iran showcased two new nuclear devices on December 3, 2023, Trend reports.

The event took place at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in Tehran and was attended by the Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, and other officials.

One of the devices is the“Airic Spectra” microwave radiation system, which was developed by Iran Radiation Application Development Company (IRAC Co.). This system can analyze atomic substances using a very intense source of microwaves at very high temperatures. It is the first of its kind in the world. It can also perform fast and accurate analysis of various elements and can be used in different fields such as environment, medicine, agriculture, and chemistry.

The other device is the improved gamma self-defense system, which was localized by IRAC Co. based on a foreign model. This system uses gamma rays from cobalt-60 industrial radioisotopes to sterilize agricultural products such as grains and legumes.

It can control pests, prevent sprouting, kill harmful microorganisms, and increase shelf life. This system is designed to improve food security.

Iran claims that its nuclear industry is for peaceful purposes and that it aims to use it in electricity generation, agriculture, and other fields.

