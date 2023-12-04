CENTCOM: US Destroyer Shoots Down Drones After Houthi Attack On Ships In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (KUNA) - A US destroyer in the Red Sea shot down drones launched by Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, said US Central Command (CENTCOM) late Sunday.

In a statement, CENTCOM affirmed, "There were four attacks against three separate commercial vessels operating in international waters in the southern Red Sea. These three vessels are connected to 14 separate nations. The Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer USS CARNEY responded to the distress calls from the ships and provided assistance."

"At approximately 12 pm, and while in international waters, CARNEY engaged and shot down a UAV launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen," it added.

The CENTCOM stressed that the United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners. (end)

